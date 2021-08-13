Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that the accumulated net revenue at the close of Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-2021 totaled $11,682.7 million, exceeding the projection by about $606.1 million or 5.5%.
Likewise, the secretary highlighted that the preliminary net revenue corresponding to last June totaled $1,371 million. This figure exceeded both the revenue for the same period during the previous fiscal year, as well as the revenue projection established for the month of June of FY 2021.
"FY 2020-2021 closed with positive collection figures, once again exceeding the revenue projection by roughly $606 million in accumulated and by $490 million compared to the projection for June," Parés said.
Specifically, the collection items in the category of "Individuals", "IVU" (Sales & Use Tax) and "Foreign" (Act 154) exceeded the projections for FY2020-2021 by $101.5 million, $125.3 million, and $123.4 million, respectively.
June 2021 Revenues
Regarding the collections for the month of June 2021, Parés underscored the individual income contribution item, whose revenue of $195.3 million exceeded the projection established by the Financial Oversight and Management Board by $68.3 million. For the previous fiscal year, the collections for this figure totaled $125.2 million.
The secretary added that "the collections from Corporate Income Tax totaled $361.5 million, exceeding by 268.8 million those collected in June of last year, which totaled $92.7 million. We also exceeded the projection for the month by about $28.4 million."
As for the IVU, the collections represented a surplus of $111.8 million over the projection, and in turn surpassed by $155.5 million the revenue for June of the previous fiscal year, which totaled $126.5 million.
