The government of Puerto Rico identified four new suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as they brace to harden the conditions in the curfew that began on Sunday.

Osvaldo Soto, secretary of Public Affairs at La Fortaleza, informed at a press conference on Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed five positive cases and nine negative results.

The government has offered little details on these new suspected cases. As revealed, the people are aged between 39 and 89 and they have traveled to places like the state of Florida and India, and there is at least one case with no travel record.

After the curfew began on Sunday at 9 p.m. the police made 25 interventions.

There 13 interventions in the region of Utuado, six in the Fajardo region, three in Aguadilla, one in Caguas, one in Mayagüez, and another one in Aguadilla that resulted in the arrest of a business owner who was selling alcoholic beverages past curfew.