Puerto Rico, like the rest of the world, faces one of the worst crises in the modern era. However, unlike many other countries, the pandemic represents the third natural disaster in three years for the island.
Puerto Rico was still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017, when in January 2020 the country was shaken by a 6.2 earthquake that greatly affected the southern region. Two months later, on March 15, it began the difficult fight against the spread of COVID-19. Given this scenario, the work of the nonprofit sector takes on even greater relevance in the recovery process for the Puerto Rico.
In recent years, Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) has been characterized by its agility to impact communities and the small business ecosystem across the archipelago, bringing immediate relief and recovery assistance to those sectors. Right after Maria, the organization helped more than 200 small businesses throughout the island with $500K in cash grants and technical assistance. In addition, as recently as August, FPR gave $80,000 in grants to 22 entrepreneurs in the southern area, whose businesses needed an economic injection to reopen their doors after the January earthquakes. Through all its programs, including the Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative, FPR has been able to impact 18 municipalities on the island, multiple communities and over 600 small businesses.
“At FPR, we have a clear mission, to support the economic development of the island. Small and medium businesses generate 80% of the private employment in Puerto Rico. Therefore, it is vital to help affected businesses in a way that will boost the economy and safeguard jobs. Our organization, as well as many others in the third sector, needs the support of the public and the private sector in order to continue our work and together move Puerto Rico forward,” said Annie Mayol, FPR president & COO.
To continue its philanthropic work and taking into consideration that in-person events cannot be held due to the pandemic, Foundation for Puerto Rico has launched the For Good initiative. A virtual fundraising campaign where people have three ways to help: Raffle for Good, Auction for Good and Partner for Good. The latter is aimed at businesses or individuals who wish to become FPR allies.
The Raffle and Auction are conducted through the Rally Up platform and feature several items, services and experiences for all tastes and budgets. For only $10, people can purchase 10 raffle tickets for their favorite item, including Air Pods, 65" LG TV, artwork, a two-night stay at Pitahaya Glamping in Cabo Rojo, golf bags with built-in speakers, $500 purchase certificates at Plaza Las Américas and laser hair removal certificates from ABA Beauty Lounge, among other prizes.
On the other hand, FPR has counted on the sponsorship of great collaborators to carry out a virtual auction. Among these are the artist POP BeMe, Petrus Gallery, Sam’s Club, Claro, Reinhold, ITA Jewelry, the former MLB player Jorge Posada, who donated an autographed ball, as well as NBA player JJ Barea, and designer Stella Nolasco, among others.
“The more people who participate in this initiative, either by buying raffle tickets or by bidding for their favorite item at the auction, the greater the impact we can have in our communities. Therefore, we are calling on everyone to join this effort and together contribute to a total recovery for Puerto Rico,” said Mayol.
The raffle and the auction will take place during the months of October, November and December. Each month, people will have the opportunity to opt for new items, services and/or experiences. Those interested in participating can do so through https://www.foundationforpuertorico.org/forgood.
