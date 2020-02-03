Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez designated former federal prosecutor Rosa Emilia Rodríguez and former federal judge José A. Fusté to be part of an advisory council that will address the lack of housing on the island.
Vázquez announced at a press conference on Monday that she signed an executive order to create the Advisory Council for the Management of Federal Programs for Housing.
The council will also include the designated Secretary of Housing, Luis Carlos Fernández; the advisor to the governor in municipal affairs, Luis Roberto Rivera Cruz; and attorney Nilsa Añeses.
The members of this council will not earn a salary, nor will they charge fees.
