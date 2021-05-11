The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) approved the proposed General Fund budget for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s fiscal year 2022 (FY2022) and submitted it to the Legislature for its consideration. FY2022 starts on July 1, 2021.
The $10.1 billion proposed FY2022 General Fund budget for the Puerto Rico Government’s day-to-day operations increased slightly from the previous year’s budget. The FY2022 budget allocates 72 percent of funding to the priorities of education, public safety, health, economic development, and pension payments.
The FY2022 budget includes $273 million in specific funding requested by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
The budget allocates $454 million for social programs, including $167 million in family and children support programs, $70 million in scholarship funds for students and medical residents, and $11 million to fight gender violence.
The budget includes $15 million to hire additional school nurses and $10 million to fund the treatment of opioid addiction. The budget also includes $450 million rolled over from FY2021 to improve broadband infrastructure in rural areas.
"The Oversight Board looks forward to continuing to work with you to certify a compliant fiscal year 2022 Territory Budget. The Oversight Board may supplement the budget attached hereto with technical revisions," FOMB Chairman David Skeel wrote in a missive to the governor and the legislative presidents.
Read the letter and the submission below:
