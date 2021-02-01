The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) strongly admonished the Education Department for failing to fully implement its electronic system, leading to millions of dollars paid out to public school teachers who were not working.
During a public meeting, the Oversight Board decided that Education must return $30 million from its current fiscal year 2021 payroll budget to the Office of Management and Budget.
“[Education] must connect its electronic time and attendance system to payroll but keeps delaying the project. The funds will be clawed back until the time and attendance system is fully implemented, after which part of the funds could be restored,” said the FOMB in a statement.
Education data reviewed by the Oversight Board last year showed that the agency made at least $80 million in payments over 13 years to more than 17,000 employees who had resigned, or are retired, deceased, on vacation, or otherwise not working. “[Education] will have overpaid its employees $46 million this current fiscal year 2021 if it continues to delay the implementation of a mandatory and effective time and attendance system,” said the FOMB.
In November, the agency began the process to connect its automated time and attendance system to its payroll, to ensure only employees who are working get paid. Starting with the pay period ended Dec. 31, 2020, all employees were supposed to be required to record their attendance as a condition to get paid, the Oversight Board indicated. Instead, Education keeps paying employees who do not record their attendance at work.
Education Secretary-designate Elba Aponte Santos has been requesting to postpone the implementation of the attendance system, but the FOMB rejected that, saying that the implementation was long overdue. Aponte has said that Education needs to “communicate” with its employees.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who attended the meeting, said the new attendance system would be “immediately” put in place.
