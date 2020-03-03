The Oversight Board announced today that it is making available an initial $5 million from the remaining Emergency Reserves established in the Certified Budgets of FY19 and FY20 for prevention and preparedness in the face of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk to Puerto Rico.
Given the fiscal responsibility put in place by the Oversight Board through budgeting policy, additional funds can and will be made available if the situation warrants incremental actions.
The funds being made available today will enable the Task Force created by Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced to increase public awareness and improve the public healthcare sector’s capacity. The Oversight Board will be in constant communication with the Task Force to ensure there is adequate funding for this purpose.
The goal of making these funds available is to limit the risk to the people of Puerto Rico to the maximum extent possible by acting urgently in advance. Executive Director Natalie Jaresko announced the Board will review all expenditures made from these available funds to ensure they are used solely for epidemic preparation and response.
The Department of Health and Oversight Board have agreed that the available funds will be used initially for the following, subject to change as the situation evolves:
• Public education campaign including providing information, guidance documents, and technical support to local health departments, health care facilities, schools, universities, colleges, and childcare facilities across Puerto Rico.
• Strengthening response capacity of key hospitals, including the preparation of facilities for potentially infected patients.
• Purchase of materials for health professionals.
• Training of nurses and paramedic staff.
• Strategic advice for the Task Force and the Department of Health on planning for possible scenarios.
