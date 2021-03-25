Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) Executive Director Omar J. Marrero —together with Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera— announced today that the guidelines for a $750 million revolving fund were authorized in order to advance funding for permanent work projects under the Public Assistance Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“These guidelines, which were approved by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), will help provide financial assistance to municipalities, central government agencies, public corporations and instrumentalities of the Government of Puerto Rico. Funding may be used specifically for reconstruction projects needed as a result of recent disasters, such as, the passage of hurricanes Irma and María, and the earthquakes,” Marrero explained.
AAFAF and COR3 developed the guidelines that establish the eligibility criteria for permanent work projects under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
“The approval and upcoming implementation of these guidelines will allow municipalities and other state dependencies to access much needed funding to develop permanent reconstruction works. We continue teaming up with municipal governments to enable Puerto Rico’s recovery process in compliance with Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi’s policy of making this term one of execution and work”, Laboy Rivera indicated.
Lastly, the Executive Director of COR3 informed that the eligibility criteria and the effective date of the guidelines will be published in the coming weeks so that interested parties can apply for advances from the Revolving Fund.
