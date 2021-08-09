The National Meteorological Service (NMS) today issued a flash flood watch for all of Puerto Rico before the arrival of a tropical wave, which is expected to pass through the region between tomorrow and Wednesday.
It is in effect from 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday until Wednesday.
The meteorological agency established that the system would leave between two to three inches of rain in its wake and that the greatest effect would be in the eastern and southern regions of the island.
AUG 9, 2021| VIGILANCIA DE INUNDACIONES REPENTINAS a partir de mañana 11 am hasta el miércoles. Se esperan de 1-3 pulgadas generalizadas.FLASH FLOOD WATCH from tomorrow 11 am through Wednesday. Expect 1-3 inches of rain overall. pic.twitter.com/w0sxPsqODl— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 9, 2021
As a result, urban and stream flooding could be experienced, with the possibility of landslides and river swells Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the 8:00 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated increased probabilities of cyclonic development in the coming days of the tropical wave called Invest 94L.
According to the report, the disturbance has a potential for cyclonic development of 70 percent in the next 48 hours and 70 percent in the next five days.
"Showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated this morning in association with a low pressure system located about 150 miles east of Barbados. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or tonight while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 [miles per hour]," the NHC informed.
8 AM | Aug 9, 2021: NHC is monitoring two disturbances over the Atlantic with a low to medium formation chance during the next few days. CNH observa dos disturbios sobre el Atlántico con probabilidad de formación de baja a alta durante los próximos días. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/wp4EGRx3Dy— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 9, 2021
"The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week," the agency added.
Moreover, "tropical storm watches or warnings could be required today with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico."
On the other hand, the NHC is monitoring another disturbance with a low probability of development. This has a potential for cyclonic development of 10 percent in the next 48 hours and 20 percent in the next five days.
"Development of this system is becoming less likely during the next few days while it
moves toward the west or west-southwest at around 10 mph," the agency asserted, noting that it is too early to determine the impact -if any- it may have on Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
