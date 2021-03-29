Earlier this month, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL highlighted influential Puerto Rican women throughout history in honor of Women's History Month. To continue underscoring the important contributions of this demographic as the month comes to a close, here are five contemporary Puerto Rican women whose influence will undoubtedly be documented in history books to come.
Sonia Sotomayor
Though she wasn’t born in Puerto Rico, Sonia María Sotomayor is the first woman of Puerto Rican descent to assume a seat in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Born in the Bronx, New York City, Sotomayor graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School in 1972 and graduated four years later from Princeton University, where she was awarded the Pyne Prize, the highest academic award given to Princeton undergraduates. After Princeton, Sotomayor entered Yale Law School, where she was an editor for the Yale Law Journal. She received her J.D. in 1979, passed the bar in 1980 and immediately began working as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan. There, she was responsible for prosecuting robbery, assault, murder, police brutality, and child pornography cases.
Sotomayor would become a district court judge after her pro bono work caught the attention of a few senators. In May 2009, then-President Barack Obama nominated Sotomayor for Supreme Court Justice, and in August 2009 she became the third woman and the first Hispanic woman to join the Supreme Court, where she continues to serve.
Nydia Velázquez
Born in Yabucoa, Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY 7th District) is the first Puerto Rican woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico and ran for Congress in 1992 as a Democratic representative for New York’s 12th Congressional district.
Throughout her tenure as a representative, she’s supported pro-choice groups and has advocated for the rights of Puerto Ricans. Rep. Velázquez, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocaso Cortez (D-NY 14th District) —who is of Puerto Rican descent— and Sen. Bob Menéndez (D-NJ) recently introduced the Puerto Rico Self Determination Act of 2021. This bicameral legislation seeks to empower Puerto Ricans to decide their own political future and relation with the United States.
Mayra Santos Febres
Mayra Santos Febres is a writer, educator, and activist from Carolina. She began her interest in writing as a girl thanks to the women in her family who were great storytellers. Her first novel, 'Sirena Selena vestida de pena,' was released in 2000, reportedly inspired by her own experiences with a gay lover. Her novel 'Nuestra Señora de la Noche' – published in 2006 – told the story of Isabel La Negra, a Black Puerto Rican woman who was one of the most powerful figures in the municipality of Ponce in the 20th century.
Santos Febres is credited with being one of the most important voices for contemporary Black and queer voices in the Caribbean. She’s also the founder of the 'Festival de la Palabra,' Puerto Rico’s biggest literary festival. As an educator, Santos Febres is a professor of literature and creative writing at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan. Santos Febres sums up her vocation in just one sentence: “Give me words and I’ll do anything with them.”
Rita Moreno
Some might know Rita Moreno from her recent TV role as Lydia in 'One Day at a Time,' but she has a far more extensive portfolio. Born in Humacao in 1931, Rita Moreno is a Hollywood legend, being the first and only Puerto Rican and Latina to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, thus earning the 'EGOT' title in the entertainment industry. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her 'West Side Story' performance in 1961, a Grammy Award in 1972 for Best Album for 'Children, The Electric Company Album,' a Tony Award in 1975 for her performance in 'The Ritz,' and an Emmy in 1977 for Best Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. She was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 by former president George W. Bush and continues to remain active in the film industry.
Nanette Cocero
In today’s current health crisis, Nanette Cocero is at the helm of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the Global President of Pfizer vaccines. Born in San Juan, in 2020, Cocero was named among the Top 100 Most Influential Latinas by Latino Readers Magazine.
Cocero is responsible for the development and delivery of innovative vaccines that address serious and life-threatening conditions, helping to protect communities around the world. Before that position, she was regional president of Emerging Markets for Pfizer’s Innovative Health business, overseeing business operations for more than 100 countries spanning multiple continents.
Before joining Pfizer, Nanette worked as a management consultant and served as a Research Fellow for the Department of Pharmacology of the University of Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Cornell University, a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from The Wharton Business School.
