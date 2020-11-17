The Department of Health along with the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust and the Puerto Rico Hurricane Hub, - both attached with the Puerto Rico Science Technology and Research Trust -, announce the first seroprevalence study of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico.
This study will be conducted through a modified Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey; and will have a random sample of people in the seven regions of the Department of Health in 64 municipalities of the island.
Seroprevalence is the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in a person's blood that probably indicates they were infected at some point since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seroprevalence studies can be used to provide estimates of COVID-19 infection; population-based, including people who had a mild or asymptomatic infection or who never had a test despite having symptoms.
This assessment, designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allows the Department of Health and the scientific community to quickly determine the health status and basic needs of the community to prioritize solutions and make evidence-based decisions.
"This study represents a unique opportunity for Puerto Rico since it will allow us to know how the COVID-19 behaves in the population and their respective communities. This will give us the tools to prevent infections with strategies defined by regions", said Health Secretary Lorenzo González. "It is an ambitious project that requires the cooperation of the community and we are confident that we will have the collaboration of the residents selected in the survey,” he said.
The CASPER Project will be done in two stages, based on the random selection of homes, within each of the seven health regions.
• The first stage will establish a baseline of the seroprevalence in the population and will describe the socio-demographic profile of the positive and negative cases, as well as the geospatial distribution of the COVID-19 cases.
• The second stage will be carried out three months after the first CASPER, in the same population and the same survey will be done to establish a comparison of the seroprevalence during this period. This will make it possible to estimate the magnitude of the spread of COVID-19 infection in Puerto Rico and to identify areas of the population that require prevention strategies and implementation of rapid controls.
For her part, Leslie Maas Cortés, director of the Puerto Rico Hurricane Hub, the entity leading this project, highlighted the importance of community participation in this study if they are visited.
"We cannot know how the virus behaves if we do not have data. COVID-19 is a new disease worldwide and we have to study it in order to give visibility to our scientists and health professionals so they can take the right measures to counteract the contagion," Maas Cortés said.
Benefits of the CASPER Project
The realization of this project represents a unique opportunity for Puerto Rico and its communities that will allow:
• To know first-hand how the virus behaves regionally in order to establish specific strategies by jurisdiction to manage municipal pandemics and stop the spread of the virus.
• Educate and inform participants about COVID-19, the community's infection and the prevention measures they should apply to prevent the spread of the virus.
• Empower communities to be part of the solution, learn to live with the virus and contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in Puerto Rico.
"The CASPER survey is very useful because it can be applied to a variety of settings; including disasters and other situations. This methodology allows us to know the needs of the community and the health status of the people who are part of it," said Diego E. Zavala, professor at the Ponce Health Sciences University. "The value of this modified CASPER is that it will estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, allowing us to focus public health strategies in our communities," he said.
CASPER Project Logistics
• In each Health region, 33 household clusters will be selected, using census blocks as the first sampling units.
• Within each cluster seven households will be selected at random and within the household one adult selected at random will be interviewed using a pre-designed questionnaire.
• A blood sample will be collected from the selected adult to test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus using established laboratory methods.
• Up to three additional residents over the age of 11 in the household (at random if family size is greater than four) will be selected to collect blood samples.
• A total of 231 households will be selected using CASPER methodology for a total of 1,617 households in the survey and a maximum of 6,468 blood samples collected (a maximum of 4 samples per household).
• The municipalities that will not participate in the CASPER project are Adjuntas, Arroyo, Comerio, Corozal, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Lares, Las Marías, Las Piedras, Loíza, Quebradillas and Rincón.
• This project will last nine days in two stages: November 2020 and February 2021.
Information from both surveys and the results of all serological tests will be made available to all stakeholders including referral for treatment and information on safety protocols to prevent infection of positive cases. All positive cases will be referred to the Department of Health's Municipal Case Investigation and Contact Tracking System.
This initiative is sponsored by the Puerto Rico Department of Health through CARES Act funds and is composed of a group of experts from different organizations such as: the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, Puerto Rico Hurricane Hub, Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, Ponce Health Sciences University, Department of Health and CDC, University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus, Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD), Toledo Laboratories, Inno Diagnostics Laboratory, Puerto Rico Red Cross, among others.
For more information about the CASPER Project, please visit: https://sites.google.com/view/casperpr/inicio.
