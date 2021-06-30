The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP by its Spanish acronym) reported that starting Thursday, July 1, fines for violations of the AutoExpreso toll system will be reactivated.
The agency indicated that drivers who pass without the corresponding stamp for tolls or those who do not have funds for the AutoExpreso will be fined with $15.
DTOP Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega previously said in a missive that "we are in the process of sending notifications known as courtesy tickets. These notifications will be sent during the month of June so that each driver becomes aware of the tolls owed and can thus bring their account up to date."
According to the official, "it is important that each driver register their vehicle in the AutoExpreso Móvil application so that they can see their balances first hand, in addition to performing a series of functions that are available through the mobile phone application."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.