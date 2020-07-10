To date, the percentage of responses of Puerto Ricans to the 2020 Census is 23.4 percent, compared to 53.8 percent in 2010 and below the current national response rate of 61.9 percent.
Responding to the Census is vital for the future of Puerto Rico, since it will determine the amount of federal funds that it will receive for food assistance resources, health services, and infrastructure projects, among others, that are essential for the island's economic growth, which has been affected by an intense economic crisis for more than a decade.
“This information is very important for the island to obtain federal aid funds and must be filled out as soon as possible, by phone or through the platforms available on the internet. If the information is not completed, a properly protected pollster will come to your home with your team to prevent the spread of COVID-19," explained Al Fontenot, associate director of the Census Program.
U.S. Census Bureau officials explained that in the case of Puerto Rico, the limited number of participants is due to the recent suspension of on-site operations as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the recent earthquakes that have impacted the island, which have displaced many residents who have emigrated to the U.S. mainland. In Puerto Rico, in-person visits will be coordinated to an average of 1.7 million households if citizens do not meet the deadline to fill out the form.
“The deadline is October 31, 2020. The process is confidential and the information will not be shared with the Police or with government agencies for other purposes. We have some challenges, such as the case of the students who move from their homes to the lodgings, so we urge them to complete this process online, Fontenot said.
On virtual access to the Census, Carlos Menchaca, co-chair of the 2020 Census working group of the New York City City Council, recently stated in a Brennan Center publication that management is very simple and vital for Puerto Rico to be taken into account in Congress.
"There is a lot at stake. A decrease in the count of Latino communities means less funding for sectors such as health and education. During my time as a member of the City Council, I see very often how impossible it is to build important projects like schools. That happens because we don't have the funds we need from the federal government. It is also important to contribute to better infrastructure such as the construction of housing, streets and parks. We need more representation in Congress," Menchaca said.
Moreover, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico (BGCPR) joined the Youth Development Institute and the U.S. Census Bureau to raise awareness among families about the importance of completing the 2020 Census, through an orientation that they will broadcast live yesterday at 3:00 p.m. through its social platforms and website, bgcpr.org.
“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, we recognize the importance of the Census to provide valuable information for the distribution of funds for essential services such as education and health. The Census results also help to see how our communities have changed and, without a doubt, our populations have been affected in the last decade by events as recent as the 2017 hurricanes and this year's earthquakes and pandemic," said Olga Ramos Carrasquillo, president of BGCPR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.