The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) informed on Monday the permanent closure of a disaster recovery center.
In a public service announcement (PSA), the entity detailed that the disaster recovery center at the Manuel "Petaca" Iguinia Reyes Coliseum, located in the northern municipality of Arecibo, will close its doors permanently on Wednesday, December 23, at 1:00 p.m.
As informed, the residents of that area have until Monday, January 4 to register for FEMA assistance.
Citizens can access their account at www.disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585 to register, check in application status, or get information on the appeals process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.