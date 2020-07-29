The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Puerto Rico Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) informed that $14 million will be assigned for 83 projects as part of the Hurricane Maria rebuilding efforts. These allocations were assigned throughout the week of July 17 to 23.

Among the most recent allocations are over $691,000 for the municipality of San Lorenzo to repair the Piedra Dura Water Park that opened in May 2016. Designed for the enjoyment of the 40,000 inhabitants of this town municipality as the Samaritan City, the complex employs about 34 people under the Municipal Business Project. The park has several attractions such as swimming pools with slides, a zip line, a 24-foot rock used for climbing, and pavilions (gazebos), among other recreational areas.

"This is a very special place for Samaritan families. They can share healthily and enjoy a beautiful space with excellent facilities focused on fun for children and seniors, who are the ones who have suffered the most during this time of social isolation," said Lynette Feliciano, interim mayor of San Lorenzo.

Meanwhile, nearly $291,000 were approved to repair the basketball court in the La Vegas suburbs in the municipality of Florida. Over 500 families will benefit from this permanent work project located on Yori Street.

"This court is the only recreational facility that has the urbanization and surrounding sectors, so once it is rebuilt, residents will be able to benefit from it again. On behalf of all of us who live and work in the Municipality of Florida, Tierra del Río Encantado, we thank our staff, FEMA, and COR3 for all the work and effort made to obtain these funds," Florida Mayor José Gerena Polanco stated.

Puerto Rico Builds Back Stronger Through Local Mitigation Plans FEMA, in coordination with the Puerto Rico Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and R…

Moreover, $38,000 were allocated to the municipality of Moca to repave and improve the PR-423 Severiano González highway bridge, which gives access to adjacent properties and connects with other roads.

Moca Mayor José Avilés Santiago said that FEMA funds have helped the municipality, as they provide it with the opportunity to attend to situations that they could not otherwise correct. According to the mayor, these funds help to avoid further affecting the municipality's economy.

Part of these funds will be used to prevent possible future damage as mitigation measures. With about $5,000 for mitigation measures, a concrete slab will be built at Moca at the bridge entrances to provide more resistance to the road in cases where flooding overpasses the bridge and passes over the road, causing erosion and chafing.

The most recently approved grants are broken down as follows: