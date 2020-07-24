FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor is reminding the public that everyone needs to do four basic things to help crush the coronavirus.
“Wear a mask. Wear a mask not for yourself, but for the person that’s next to you,” he said during a televised interview. “Have good hygiene, wash your hands, use social distancing and keep out of crowded bars and overcrowded dining rooms. If you can do those four basic things, we can all crush the virus.”
The televised interview occurred as three tropical systems were gathering strength in the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coast. FEMA is working with state, local, tribal and federal partners to prepare for potential landfall.
“The agency has been up and running and dealing with COVID-19, but we also have been preparing for the hurricane season,” Gaynor said. “We put out operational guidance to those in the hurricane-prone locations across the U.S. to make sure they adapt their plans and their procedures to deal with…a hurricane while dealing with COVID-19.”
Residents of the Caribbean, the Gulf Coast, Florida and Hawaii should monitor these storms and listen to instructions from their local officials. Residents should take precautions now and visit Ready.gov/hurricanes for additional tips and information, and download the FEMA app (in English or Spanish) for a checklist of emergency supplies, survival tips and weather alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.