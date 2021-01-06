More than three years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017, FEMA has awarded the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (Prasa) $3.7 billion for reconstruction projects.
The funding will be used to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations, dams and reservoirs. The funding represents the 90 percent federal share of the $4.1 billion fixed cost estimate for facilities operated by Prasa, the White House said in a statement.
The announcement is in addition to FEMA grants of $9.6 billion for electrical infrastructure and $2 billion for education facilities.
"Together, these grants exceed the total Public Assistance funding in any single federally-declared disaster other than Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. Federal funding of $9.6 billion will allow the Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority (Prepa) to repair and replace thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines, electrical substations, power generation systems, office buildings and make other grid improvements. The $2 billion grant for the Puerto Rico Department of Education will focus on restoring school buildings and educational facilities across the island," the White House said.
The administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that was approved for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane. But the White House said that once the water funding is allocated, the Trump administration will have obligated more than $40 billion to the island’s recovery.
Trump has spent much of his administration blasting Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, and he had opposed spending federal dollars to rebuild a power grid and other infrastructure that was wiped out by Maria in September 2017.
