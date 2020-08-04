In the face of recent weather disturbances, FEMA along with Puerto Rico's Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, approved over $16 million in additional grants for repairs after Hurricane María. The allocated funds are for the week of July 24 to 30 and represent 88 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico.
Among the weekly obligations is about $115,000 to the municipality of Fajardo for asphalting and the replacement of the concrete ditch in multiple roads that give access to about 450 residents. Some of these repairs will be carried out on C Street in the Vista Hermosa sector, the Reyito Rivera roadway in the Paraíso neighborhood and on Igualdad Street in Barrio Quebrada, among other roads.
Also noteworthy is the allocation of over $90,000 to the municipality of Yabucoa for its Women’s Affairs Office. This entity ensures the development and implementation of legal, social and economic equality for women and the strengthening of the family as a core institution on the Island.
Projects across other parts of the island are also being considered. These include an obligation of about $14,000 for the municipality of Jayuya. The funds are intended to repair the Municipal Emergency Management office building, which represents about 16,000 residents that belong to zone 7 of said agency.
A portion of the obligated funds will be used to prevent future damage by implementing mitigation measures. In Fajardo, about $40,000 will be used to install a concrete curb and gutter, as well as and geotextile soil stabilization, among other actions to strengthen the different roads. On the other hand, about $14,000 will be used in Yabucoa for the installation of an anchorage system for air conditioning units and waterproofing treatment for the roof. Meanwhile, in Jayuya, about $5,000 of the project is earmarked to add a second waterproof membrane to the edges of the roof and additional anchors for the air conditioners.
The most recent approved grants are broken down as follows:
Over $7.5 million for repairs to parks and recreational facilities.
Over $2.9 million for repairs to public buildings and equipment.
Over $2.7 million for road and bridge repairs.
Over $1 million for emergency protection measures.
Over $843,000 for administrative expenses of municipalities and government agencies.
Over $809,000 for debris removal.
Over $142,000 for utility repairs.
FEMA works with COR3 through the federal agency's Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. To date, over $7 billion has been awarded to Puerto Rico as part of FEMA's Public Assistance program.
