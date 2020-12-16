The secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish acronym), Rafael Machargo, announced that FEMA approved $6.2 million to repair the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayagüez over damages caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
"Ever since I assumed the role of DRNA secretary, our priority has been focusing on providing maintenance and care to the animals and have the necessary foods for their respective diets. Now, with these funds, we will be repairing the affected exhibits, visiting areas, stations, sidewalks, and the electric system, among others. We hope to have a first-class zoo soon for the enjoyment of all Puerto Ricans and tourists who visit us, and thus boost economic development in the western region," the secretary said.
The Mayagüez zoo currently shelters 280 animals of different species, including: an elephant; hippopotamuses; lions; a rhinoceros; camels; chimpanzees; Madagascar lemurs; pumas; sloths; alligators; snakes; an ocelot; a coati; reptiles like the tegu; an Australian kangaroo, and birds such as the North American bald eagle, the Puerto Rican parrot, and several owl breeds.
The establishment generates its own funds, generated primarily through entry fees--revenues that have been severely impacted due to its closure over damages caused by the hurricane.
