The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) assigned to Puerto Rico $168 million out of its multibillion-dollar grant for prevention, preparation, and response to transportation in regard to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in the U.S. Congress, informed that these funds will be used through formula grant programs for both urban and rural areas.
The FTA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation, announced $25 billion in federal grants for the transportation industry identified in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (Cares).
The Urbanized Area Formula Funding program makes federal resources available to these areas and to governors for transportation and operational assistance and for transportation-related planning.
An urbanized area is an incorporated area with a population of 50,000 or more, designated as such by the U.S. Census Bureau.
These funds are divided into:
$96,100,590 for San Juan
$7,475,140 for the Aguadilla, Isabela, and San Sebastián area
$6,065,170 for Arecibo
$16,883,994 for Fajardo
$3,106,588 for the Florida, Imbéry, and Barceloneta area
$3,778,840 for Guayama
$3,556,420 for Juana Díaz
$6,735,359 for Mayagüez
$9,083,389 for Ponce
$4,763,966 for the San Germán, Cabo Rojo and Sabana Grande area
$4,276,352 for Yauco
Meanwhile, the Area Formula Funding Program provides capital, planning, and operational assistance to states to support public transportation in rural areas with populations of less than 50,000, where many residents often rely on public transportation to reach their destinations.
The program also provides funds for state and national technical assistance and training through the Rural Transportation Assistance Program.
Under this program, Puerto Rico will receive $6,847,672.
The funding amount for each individual transit provider is a local decision. By law, governors, generally through the state Department of Transportation, distribute FTA formula funds among recipients in rural and small urban areas.
For large urban areas, governors select a Designated Recipient who must then allocate funds within the urbanized area to specific transit agencies that then apply for and receive FTA grants.
The federal government makes a contribution of 100 percent of these funds, so there is no need to pay the local government. These funds can be used to support operating, capital and other expenses incurred as of January 20, 2020.
