Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the allocation of $24 million in federal funding to improve signs and road safety on various highways in Puerto Rico.
Repairs with these funds reportedly began in April and will run until the end of 2022.
"The repair and maintenance of our roads is a fundamental piece in the reconstruction of the Island. We are giving priority and agility in attracting the necessary funds so that we can make improvements to the public roads," said the governor at a press conference today in La Fortaleza.
These improvements will impact 46 municipalities. The funds come from the Federal Highway Administration. Works in the first phase include the following roads: PR-52; PR-53; PR1; PR-2 and PR-3.
This money will go to repair security fences, bridge terminals and transitions, directional signs, kilometer signs, emergency stops, and other safety devices.
The secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP by its Spanish acronym), Eileen Vélez Vega, said that they have spoken with the mayors to inform about the roads that will be undergoing repair to avoid traffic jams.
As indicated, these works will be in the hands of local contractors Master Pavement Line, Corp., who were selected by the Eastern Federal Lands division of the federal agency as part of a public auction process.
