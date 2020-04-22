Bodysphere Inc. has begun distributing a new Two-Minute Testing Kit for the diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorization for the test, which uses antibodies in blood to test for current or past infection. The tests have a 91 percent clinical specificity rate and a 99 percent clinical sensitivity rate. Results are delivered on site in as fast as two minutes. The test can be administered as easy as a glucose test but is designed strictly for use by medical professionals.
This is a game changer as today in the United States, the company said, as most COVID-19 testing results take between two to seven days.
“When we realized we had the ability to step up and fight this pandemic at a critical point, we focused all our resources on bringing the rapid test kits, masks and other critical supplies to the front lines as soon as possible.” said Charlton E. Lui, CEO of BODYSPHERE.
The test kits have been used successfully in several states where large roll outs are planned to combat the spread of the virus. Bodysphere is working closely with federal agencies and states to quickly deploy test kits across the country to hospitals, urgent care and emergency rooms.
The company has already contracted cargo planes to deliver the product to the front lines faster. Bodysphere is positioned to have millions of test kits on the front lines in weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.