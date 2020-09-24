Given the need to increase in Puerto Rico the capacity to diagnose COVID-19, the island's Department of Health and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT) have collaborated in establishing the Puerto Rico Diagnostic Test Evaluation Commission (PRoDTEC).
PRoDTEC is a panel of experts that will review and approve with greater agility the use of diagnostic tests on the Island for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
“The Commission will be responsible for evaluating the validity as well as stimulating the development of new COVID-19 diagnostic methodologies and tests for the detection of the new coronavirus during the public health emergency in Puerto Rico. The creation of PRoDTEC gives Puerto Rico the ability - in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - to carry out evaluations to do tests with agility while maintaining scientific rigor. This is a cutting-edge initiative necessary to respond to the emergency with the best scientific knowledge. Puerto Rico has the scientific capacity to do so, and at the Department of Health, we want to leverage those talents and knowledge for the benefit of our people,” said Health Secretary Lorenzo González.
“PRoDTEC aims to help Puerto Rico overcome the emergency we face by advancing the availability of COVID-19 diagnoses that help save lives and prevent infections. The structure of PRoDTEC is also an important step for Puerto Rico, beyond the pandemic, because it serves as a basis to speed up the implementation of new science-based diagnostic methods for other emerging infectious diseases in the future,” he said.
Earlier in the year, the secretary of HHS (Health and Human Services) declared a public health emergency in the United States and its territories due to the COVID-19 virus. As a result, in March, the FDA, under a Memorandum issued by the President of the United States, allowed states and territories of the United States that so requested, the power to evaluate and authorize the use of tests for COVID-19 in state or jurisdiction clinical laboratories.
Lucy Crespo, Chief Executive Officer of the PRSTRT, said: “What this represents for the people is the ability to continue increasing the number of diagnostic tests in our battle against this virus with an agile process and a Commission with prominent scientists in Puerto Rico. In July, Puerto Rico managed to achieve about 6,000 daily tests, then that number was reduced to about 4,000 daily tests. With the creation of PRoDTEC, it is expected to streamline the authorization process so that more laboratories can participate and thus the potential of daily tests in Puerto Rico can be maximized.”
Under this state consent, it is not necessary to send validation evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 test to the FDA; instead, the state or territory assumes the responsibility of reviewing this evidence and authorizing the COVID-19 tests performed by local laboratories that meet the criteria. The FDA emergency use authorization process can typically take months.
With this step, Puerto Rico joins a few pioneering states that have chosen to take advantage of this opportunity, including Connecticut, Maryland, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Washington.
PRoDTEC will first submit a protocol for expedited evaluation of COVID-19 diagnostic tests for approval by the Department of Health. Then, it will collaborate with the COVID-19 Clinical Laboratory Working Group to establish said protocol in laboratories certified under CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement) that meet the regulatory requirements to perform highly complex tests.
