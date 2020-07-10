The months of confinement of Puerto Rico residents have benefited the island's bees, which have multiplied satisfactorily after having been affected by the telluric movements that occurred in the first months of the year.
“The bees have become stronger and are reproducing fast. They are having a higher production of honey thanks to the fact that there were fewer people on the street and less movement of motor vehicles, noise, lights, etc.," explained Hermes Conde, director of the Eastern Beekeeping School.
The lockdown has been very positive for the well-being of the bees, which are an essential part of the island's agriculture, since they directly affect the crops and, therefore, the economy of this important food sector.
"There will be more honey and it will be of higher quality, as will its derived products such as beauty or medicinal products. Beehives have increased from Canóvanas to Guayama. At the School, we had 43 hives and now there are 63. Here comes honey from the United States, but 85 percent is adulterated and that which is produced in the island in the towns of San German, Yauco, Ponce, Ciales, San Lorenzo, and also in the metropolitan area is the best," Conde said.
The good news is known long after Conde announced that the terror caused by the Asian giant hornet seen in the state of Washington prompted many citizens in Puerto Rico to annihilate the bee hives that had nothing to do with the so-called "murder hornets," which have never been present on the island.
Bees that are responsible for 97 percent of the pollination of fruits such as avocado, orange, lemon and grapefruit disappeared after the earthquakes because the strong vibrations disoriented them, so as a measure of survival they sought refuge and food in other sectors unknown to them. After Hurricane Maria, there was a beekeeping crisis in Puerto Rico with the disappearance of 90 percent of the bees.
