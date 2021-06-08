Three students of the School of Dental Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico were recognized by the 5th District of the American Student Dental Association for their leadership roles in the ASDA's student chapter nationwide.
The students are: Yasmarie Santana Rivera, president of Community Service; Paola Rosario Colón, School Representative, and Valeria Braco, of the Presidential Council. The UPR is one of the seven educational institutions that composes the 5th District.
"The students of the School of Dental Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus demonstrate, once again, the excellence and the commitment in continuously contributing to initiatives like these for the benefit of the citizens, such as the student chapter of the American Student Dental Association," said Dr. Wanda Maldonado, interim rector of the RCM.
Dr. José Matos, dean of the School of Dental Medicine of the RCM, stated: "we are extremely proud of our students for their outstanding contribution to the initiatives of the American Student Dental Association. We are proud to know that three of the students from the School of Dental Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus and the University of Puerto Rico have been recognized among the best in the United States."
Moreover, UPR President Jorge Haddock congratulated the students and underscored the importance of this acknowledgement.
"On behalf of the entire university community, I congratulate the students Yasmarie Santana Rivera, Paola Rosario Colón, and Valeria Bravo. As the main teaching and scientific center on the island, we continually promote the maximum development of knowledge coupled with community work, essential for a comprehensive humanist training. In the global context in which we find ourselves, the training of new health professionals who have a vision of support and help to the community becomes more important. You exemplify those values and fill us with pride and hope. Congratulations!," Haddock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.