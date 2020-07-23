The Puerto Rico Department of Education (DE) announced that the upcoming semester will begin with online classes on August 17 and, then classrooms would open on September 17 in a hybrid model and conditioned on the level of COVID-19 infections.
Education Secretary Eligio Hernández informed that schools in Guánica, Guayanilla, and Peñuelas - municipalities that were heavily impacted over the seismic activities documented since December 2019 - will be substituted by trailers. The DE already received $43.7 million to acquire the wagons where students would take their lasses, akin to how the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras campus, moved some classes to trailers after it was revealed that the General Education building was infested with asbestos in 2013.
Meanwhile, the Department has reportedly been renting private locations to locate teachers, and they are waiting approval to arrange schools from the remaining municipalities.
The Education plan is that the return to classrooms be carried out in divided groups to guarantee the necessary social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One group, Hernández said, would go Monday and Wednesday and the other Tuesday and Thursday.
Teachers, as informed, will work remotely from August 3 to 10. Starting August 11, they will return to schools, where there will be protocols in place to minimize contact. Parents who must go to school in August will have to do so by appointment.
Online classes will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The DE believes that starting 1 p.m. minors can take courses offered via WIPR (Channel 6).
The news was shared at a press conference Wednesday evening at the Convention Center in Miramar along with State Secretary Elmer Román and Health Secretary Lorenzo González.
