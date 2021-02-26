The secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, Spanish initials), Rafael Machargo Maldonado, reported that the agency and the authorized turtle groups are prepared to protect the nesting of sea turtles and their habitat for the 2021 season.
“For the second consecutive year, the DRNA and the authorized turtle groups have the support of the National Association of Wildlife Refuges and the financing of the National Foundation for Fish and Wildlife to mitigate the threats that affect the nesting beaches of sea turtles in Puerto Rico," the official reported.
He recalled that the main threats include light pollution, deforestation and predation of exotic animals, among others.
As part of the preparations for the season, the DNER Protected Species Program has worked on initiatives such as:
- Fences to prevent turtles from reaching the road.
- Close vehicular access to the beaches.
- Pig exclusion gate repair on Mona Island.
- Control of predators (mongoose).
- Dune restoration evaluation.
- Reforestation.
- Labeling of index beaches (beaches where systematic monitoring is carried out and used to measure trends).
- Change of the luminaire to be “turtle friendly”.
To date, more than a dozen hawksbill nests have been documented, whose season extends throughout the year, with a peak between July and November. Likewise, leatherback nests have been recorded in Guayama, Maunabo and Añasco.
The leatherback sea turtle is the largest turtle in the world and during this time they migrate from distant places such as Canada, Europe and Africa towards Puerto Rico's coasts to nest. Its peak season is from April to July.
Moreover, the biologist Carlos Diez, coordinator of the DRNA's Protected Species Program, said that, although so far there are no reports of whitefish nests, "unfortunately there are two deaths from entanglement in fishing line."
As such, the DRNA encourages citizens to collaborate with the protection and recovery of these species, implementing the following measures:
- Keep the beaches dark, as the light disorients the sea turtles.
- Respect the areas identified as nests.
- Do not make bonfires or horseback riding on the beach.
- Do not cut down vegetation, destroy dunes or loot sand.
- Take away the garbage generated on the beach.
- Do not use motor vehicles on the beach.
- Report any nest or hatching to the DRNA or local turtle group.
- If you find the turtle or turtles leaving the nest, keep a safe distance and notify the DRNA or local turtle group.
- Do not cause damage to the restoration work and, if you observe an act of vandalism, report it to the DRNA or local turtle group.
- When fishing, dispose of the fishing line properly.
"It is important for bathers to take into account that the beaches are shared with other species, so we must always leave them clean and not leave garbage that causes so much damage to sea turtles," the secretary asserted.
To report incidents of nests, dead turtles or injuries on the beach, call the Rangers Corps at (787) 230-5550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.