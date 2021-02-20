With the arrival in the Dominican Republic of a shipment of 110 kilos of COVID-19 vaccines on February 15, and its immediate application, the government launched the plan "VACÚNATE RD."
The application of the vaccine will be divided into three phases, for which the government has contracted the purchase of 21 million doses. By the end of 2021, 70 percent of Dominicans over the age of 18 (7.8 million people) will have been vaccinated.
“Vaccination against the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic will have an immediate positive effect on the tourism industry. As vaccination advances, we will see a drastic decrease in infections and hospitalizations, which will gradually ease restrictions on tourist activity, contributing to the strengthening of our economy. Furthermore, as we achieve the so-called collective immunity, the confidence of international visitors will be strengthened with the guarantees that the Dominican Republic offers to those who visit us, and we will consolidate our position as the safest destination in the Caribbean," said the Dominican Republic's Minister of Tourism, David Collado.
The Dominican Republic is currently considered a success story due to the responsible reactivation of tourism. Different international entities have praised the country's response capacity and the responsible reactivation of tourism under strict security protocols that protect the health of visitors and locals.
Moreover, until March 31, 2021, all international tourists arriving by air and staying in a hotel have a free medical coverage plan that covers all types of emergencies, including a possible contagion of COVID-19.
To know in detail the protocols applicable to the tourism industry and resolve any concerns about how tourism is operating in the country, it is recommended to visit the Traveler Information Center, an interactive platform created by the Ministry of Tourism that answers questions more frequent than those who plan to visit the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.