As part of the optimization of processes for travelers, the Dominican Republic implemented since Nov. 2020 the electronic entry and exit form, a digital platform that replaces the three forms that travelers must complete to enter the country: The International Boarding and Disembarking Card, the Customs Declaration Form, and the Traveler's Health Affidavit.
To facilitate the transition between the paper forms and the E-ticket platform, until March 31, 2021, the authorities will accept both forms, and as of April 1, the digital form will be exclusively used.
“Since we launched E-TICKET in Nov. 2020 we have been testing and receiving valuable feedback from passengers who have used it. We have carried out more than 500 trainings, as well as improvements and updates to the platform, to ensure that as of April 1, when its use is mandatory, there will be no setback," said David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic.
Below is a quick guide with five frequently asked questions and their answers to prepare travelers for their next trip to the Dominican Republic:
1. Where is the E-TICKET located and how is it completed?
To access the E-ticket platform, visit this link: https://eticket.migracion.gob.do/ available in Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Russian. The form will ask for general information such as passport number, residence address and the place where the traveler will stay in the Dominican Republic, as well as customs information and a health declaration.
At the end, the system will generate a QR code that the traveler must save to present to the Dominican authorities at the airport. Passengers must complete a form for entry to the country and another for departure and the system will generate two QR codes. They only need to present the entry QR code, which can be printed or in a screenshot. It is not necessary to present the exit QR code; it is only a confirmation that the data was completed correctly.
2. For family trips, must a form be completed for each member?
Families traveling together can complete a single form with the details of all members of the family group (up to 7 people in total). The form must be completed for adults and children for the Migration and Public Health parts; however, children do not complete the Customs part, only adults. A single QR code will be generated for the family.
3. What happens if the form is not completed before the trip?
Authorities recommend that it be completed 72 hours before the flight, but Dominican Republic airports will have free wireless internet available to complete the form using any electronic device with wireless internet access capability. It is essential to complete the form before going through Migration.
4. What happens if once the form is completed, the travel plans change?
If a change is required to the data already sent, the form will have to be completed again. The last form sent per trip will be taken into account.
5. Where to find more information?
To find an explanatory video and answers to other frequently asked questions, travelers can visit the following link available in Spanish and English: https://viajerodigital.mitur.gob.do/
