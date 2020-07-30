The Dominican Republic will require all visitors to present a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test to be able to enter the Caribbean country.
The Ministry of the Presidency informed through the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of the Coronavirus COVID-19 that, starting Thursday, July 30, visitors must present a negative result of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test made five days before travel. If this result is not available, government personnel will perform a quick test at no additional cost to the passenger.
The goal of this new requirement is to strengthen the preventive actions that have been taking place for months to control the pandemic's spread on the country and to maintain a balance between the reactivation of tourism and the protection of the health of residents and visitors.
The Dominican Republic's tourism industry is reportedly ready to take on the challenge to keep providing exceptional experiences in "the new normal," so this measure intends to help maintain the climate of trust that has made thousands of travelers choose the country as their vacation destination.
The rapid diagnostic test that will be carried out at Dominican airports starting on July 30 gives reliable results in less than 10 minutes through a blood serology analysis. Children under the age of five and crew members are exempt from this new requirement, which is added to a series of previously announced protocols for the application of preventive measures in the tourism sector.
All protocols can be found at the Dominican Republic Travel Resource Center.
