In order to subvert the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact, the Dominican Republic established reductions in government expenses related to travel abroad, the purchase of luxury vehicles, high-cost remodeling, entertainment, and celebrations.
The provision, announced through Decree 396-21, covers donations, gifts, the use of private facilities to carry out activities, and even the use of police or military personnel assigned to public officials, with very few exceptions.
Similarly, purchases of motor vehicles are prohibited, except those utilities that are essential for the proper performance of the functions to which they are assigned and duly authorized.
In addition, only vehicle exemptions will be authorized as established by the corresponding applicable laws, and any related request that is not based on any law will be denied.
The decision adopted by President Luis Abinader, and released this Sunday through an official statement, provides not to use official vehicles during weekends and holidays, a practice that occurs since the government of President Joaquín Balaguer.
The measure seeks to "rationalize the use of human resources assigned to institutions and officials," for which it ordered the Ministers of Defense and Interior and Police "to carry out a thorough review of police and military personnel at the disposal of public institutions, public servants, and other dignitaries to reduce it to the amount strictly necessary and make its distribution efficient."
Likewise, the use of motorized flankers is prohibited when public officials travel, with clear exceptions such as the President and Vice President of the Republic, Ministers of Defense and Interior and Police, Director General of the National Police, Attorney General of the Republic, general commanders of the military corps, president of the DNCD and the head of the National Investigations Department (DNI).
The document indicates that “the responsibility for monitoring and ensuring compliance with this presidential decree is in the hands of the Administrative Ministry of the Presidency and the Ministry of Public Administration, in coordination with the General Budget Office and the General Comptroller's Office of the Republic."
To read Decree 396-21 (in Spanish), click here.
