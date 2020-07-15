The Dominican Republic launches a new initiative for travelers to get to know the country without leaving home: the Dominican Republic Virtual Country, an interactive platform where visitors can find inspiration for their next trip to the country.
The platform showcases the many experiences that make the Dominican Republic one of the top tourist destinations in the region, including highlighting excursions and activities in the main tourist areas, sharing video recipes of typical Dominican dishes and cocktails as well as instructional merengue and bachata tutorials and much more.
"We know that at this time there are many people wanting to visit our country and although nothing replaces the feeling of experiencing the Dominican Republic in person, we want to offer those travelers the possibility of starting their trip before ever leaving home," said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor to the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Tourism (MITUR).
"In our Virtual Country they will be able to start planning their trip with interactive and unique experiences, learn more about the Dominican Republic’s wide-ranging offering and get immersed in our joyous culture," she added.
The Virtual Country platform features a series of 360 videos that allow visitors to not only explore the best beaches in the country, but also discover adventure, nature and culture in an immersive way.
As in real life, music will play a central role in the virtual experience by featuring concerts by renowned artists. The first virtual concert will be given by artist and composer Manny Cruz. On Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. (Dominican Republic time), the artist who has been twice nominated for a Latin Grammy, will give an exclusive concert for visitors to Virtual Country.
There will also be a concert on Friday, July 24 at 7PM with Covi Quintana, one of the most outstanding voices in Dominican pop, followed by a third concert by renowned Latin jazz pianist Michel Camilo, who won a Grammy, an Emmy and three Latin Grammy awards, among others.
The Virtual Country page aims to be a tool to motivate travelers from around the world to get to know the iconic Caribbean destination. The platform will be updated with new experiences, virtual tours and activities that will serve as inspiration for all those who wish to learn more about the endless opportunities offered in the Dominican Republic.
Virtual Country can be accessed at https://www.drvirtualcountry.com/
