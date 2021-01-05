The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR) announced the expansion of the travel assistance plan that is offered free of charge to all tourists who arrive in the country by air and stay in a hotel until April 30, 2021.
The insurance, whose original term ended on January 1, 2021, is effective from the moment guests check-in at the hotel and covers all types of medical emergencies, including those caused by a possible contagion of COVID-19.
“The Dominican government is committed to the revitalization of our tourism industry efficiently and safely. The free assistance plan has been a success, as it contributes to position ourselves worldwide as a safe tourist destination, where all kinds of experiences can be enjoyed with the peace of mind that there is a perfectly prepared medical system to attend to visitors in in the event of any eventuality and at no cost to them," Tourism Minister David Collado said.
The free assistance plan for tourists offers complete care with coverage for medical emergencies in case of COVID-19, as well as outpatient visits, hospitalizations and medicines; prolonged stays due to medical emergencies; specialist care; medicines in case of hospitalizations, a wide variety of health centers throughout the country; transportation in case of emergency; hospital expenses and cost of penalties for flight changes.
The extension of the validity of the coverage is a measure that ratifies the commitment of the Ministry of Tourism with the tourism industry, one of the main engines of the Dominican economy, and is an important incentive to continue promoting the recovery of tourism in 2021.
