The government of the Dominican Republic informed that —during Holy Week— parties, concerts, or events that imply large gatherings in hotels or tourism establishments will be banned, and night clubs in those spaces will remained closed.
The decision was announced by the ministries of Tourism and Defense after a meeting where they discussed the strategies to comply with the presidential ordinance.
In the case of the beaches located within the hotels, only activities that do not involve the use of music or crowds may be carried out, always respecting the due distancing.
Through the planning and coordination of actions between the State security agencies, the Ministry of Tourism will supervise the fulfillment of the special resolution for the sector in recreational destinations, thus protecting citizens and all visitors.
Tourism Minister David Collado detailed the content of the provisions registered in Resolution DJ-007/2021, relating to the steps that will govern the sector this Easter 2021.
He highlighted the importance of compliance with the initiatives, established for April 1 to 4, 2021, which correspond from Thursday to Sunday.
"Faced with the reopening of tourism, it is a priority to carry out all tourist activities in a responsible and measured way, protecting people who use tourist services in the country through the use of sanitary measures that are necessary for this," he stated.
Collado added that the non-compliance by the hotel establishments, restaurants and other tourism service providers, to the ordinances provided in the National Protocol for Health Risk Management against COVID-19, the violation of social distancing, non-agglomeration and use of masks will carry immediate drastic penalties, in accordance with the law.
"Supervisions will be maintained in hotels and complementary activities in tourist destinations, for which a Comprehensive Supervision and Inspection Plan is being prepared, together with all the institutions present here to make our recreation and leisure spaces safe places these days where a large number of national and foreign visitors are expected," he reiterated.
Defense Minister Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa reported that during the Easter holiday roughly 38,000 police and military personnel will be deployed throughout the national territory to protect the population. Of these, there will be 25,582 police officers and more than 12,000 military personnel.
