The government of the Dominican Republic adopted new measures to reduce COVID-19 infections, as well as other protocol regulations, due to the coronavirus outbreak that in recent weeks has overwhelmed hospital spaces.
The measures -effective as of June 2- were announced through decree Decree No. 349-21, which modifies 346-21. This extends the current curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., to 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the weekends.
These provisions apply in the following sectors: the National District, Azua, Bahoruco, Barahona, Dajabón, Elías Piña, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Hermanas Mirabal, Independencia, Azua, el Gran Santo Domingo, La Romana, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monseñor Nouel, Monte Cristi, Monte Plata, Pedernales, Peravia, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, San Juan de la Maguana, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago Rodríguez, Valverde, and Juan Sánchez Ramírez.
Meanwhile, a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be enforced in these provinces: Duarte, Espaillat, La Altagracia, La Vega, Samaná, Santiago, and Puerto Plata.
It also decrees vaccination efforts from next Thursday until Sunday, in El Gran Santo Domingo and the province of San Cristóbal, communities with the highest levels of infection.
Article 3 of the presidential decision states that, “all the measures provided hereinafter in this decree will enter into force as of Wednesday, June 2 and until Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at which time the corresponding authorities will review such measures."
In an official statement it was reported that all the health provisions issued during the declaration of the state of emergency since the disease was detected remain in force, such as the use of masks and social distancing.
The sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed in public and private spaces for public use is also prohibited from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as the intake of these products in said places.
President Luis Abenader stated that the places of consumption of food and beverages throughout the national territory will be able to receive clients in their facilities up to 50 percent of their capacity, complying with current sanitary protocols and without exceeding six people per table.
In addition, all people will be able to use the open spaces, such as parks and boardwalks, for activities that do not involve crowds and while complying with current sanitary protocols.
Likewise, Article 11 orders the regulation of places dedicated to sports practices and physical exercise, for which it established that places dedicated to these activities, including gyms, will be able to receive clients in their facilities up to 50 percent of their full capacity, in strict compliance with current sanitary protocols.
Meanwhile, Abinader ordered: the closure of the binational markets in the border areas; for the activities of the tourism sector will continue to be regulated through its sector's protocol, and no massive events.
The country has registered 3,628 deaths, 292,786 cases of infections, and 47,562 people active with the virus, according to reports from the Ministry of Public Health. The occupancy of beds in intensive care rooms was 83 percent as of press time, with the same percentage in both clinics and hospitals; earlier in the morning, the general average occupancy was 89 percent.
Regarding ventilation equipment, the average occupancy in the network of COVID-19 centers in Greater Santo Domingo was 72 percent yesterday, reaching 80 percent in hospitals and 52 percent in private clinics.
