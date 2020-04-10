Ok. It’s been three weeks –going on four – of mandatory self-imposed quarantine and social distancing at home by yourself or with your family (if you do have one, which is not actually that bad because at least you have company, despite them occasionally getting on your nerves – *not you dear).
You have done it all; studied and played with the kids, cleaned the garage, washed the car you can’t take out, helped the missus clean the closets, watched every Disney movie and taken every virtual tour of every museum available in the internet. So, what is left for the rest of the lockdown?
Even if you have decided you are not to near another puzzle, board game or yoga video for the rest of your life, there are still quite a lot of activities to weather-out what is left of this quarantine.
For the purpose of these article, we are going to leave out all the suggestions made by Disney’s Rapunzel (Tangled, 2010) which, while certainly fun for your kids (painting, baking, reading, candle-making, papier-mâché and cleaning), you have already done –with the possible exception of ventriloquism, which rapidly loses its charm if none your daughter’s dolls can move their lips –. Plus, right know you are in need of a more adult kind of activity.
So, without further ado let’s dive into some anti-quarantine endeavors.
Mixing cocktails
Fine. This is parallel to cooking (done that!), but James Bond style… Remember? “Shaken, not stirred.”
At one time or another we have heard of, or even tried, some fancy cocktail, the most famous being the Bond, or Vesper martini (3 ounces gin; 1 ounce vodka; ½ ounce dry vermouth; combine with ice in a cocktail shaker; shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon peel).
Try mixing some classic cocktails… something beyond your basic Piña Colada or Cuba Libre. If you don’t have the actual ingredients at home, and being unable to go to the liquor store in times of quarantine, try mixing your own version of the drink with the closest you have.
You may start with the Moscow Mule (very refreshing) or the Cointreau Fizz (also refreshing). For a more challenging project, you can try the Negroni Sbagliato (I like the bubbles). If you don’t know the ingredients, google them.
Become a film maker
Start recording whatever is happening in your life that you consider worthy of sharing with the world and dive into social media. Publish your videos, with insightful and witty commentaries, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter… Be an influencer. Heck, why not record yourself mixing the previous exotic cocktails, and your own version of them, and upload a Tik Tok video. Of course, you can upload videos of yourself doing puzzles or rearranging your sock drawer, but you won’t become an influencer with those.
Be a Movie history specialist
Of course, this is not about actually studying the history of film, but rather more like movie trivia stuff. You could do contests, be them with your cooped-up family members or with friends via ‘zoom,’ ‘Skype’ or ‘Facetime.’ Think of movie themes, and I’m not talking about Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and certainly no Disney films. Think more like Pulp Fiction, The Godfather, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Gone with the Wind and Casablanca… that’s what I’m talking about.
And you can add some variations, like who were the actors on those movies, or who said what: “Life is like a box of chocolates…,” “Do you feel lucky, punk?” “Play it Sam. Play ‘As Time Goes By.’” You will be amazed at what people can remember.
Lip synch battle champion
You always knew you have what it takes to be a star. What does Mark Anthony have that you don’t? Nothing. So, lip synching is the best starting point.
Start by building a playlist as varied as your interests and encourage/challenge family members or friends to do the same. From Hip Hop, to Pop, to Rock, to Disco or Country –God forbid – anything goes.
Challenge your opponents, diss them, taunt them, get them all riled-up and then crushed them with your talent. Remember The Greatest, “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”
Barbecue at will
Remember all the times you had the intention of cleaning up the old barbecue grill? Well, now is the time since you don’t have to wait for a long weekend to fire it up.
If yours a charcoal grill, and you don’t have half a bag of charcoal briquettes store in your garage, don’t worry, you can get a bag at your local supermarket (of course only on the day you are allow to take your car out). On the other hand, if yours is a gas grill, and your tank is empty, don’t despair, you can also get a new tank at the supermarket, or even at some chain pharmacies.
Things get a little complicated if you live in an apartment building. City and government codes, building regulations… you know, some pesky neighbors. Nevertheless, even if you don’t own a grill, there are some alternatives to that. Cover one or two of the stove’s burners with a piece of aluminum paper, take out the oven’s grill and place it over the stove top and you are ready to grill burgers, hot dogs, some steaks and even fish, since this is Holy Week. Of course, technically, it isn’t barbecuing, but hey, you live in an apartment, and we are under “mandatory self-imposed quarantine.” This is as good as it’s going to get for the time being.
