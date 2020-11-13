Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), was awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International in recognition of the organization's commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.
Discover Puerto Rico was awarded "Accreditation with Distinction," the highest possible recognition for a destination organization. "With Distinction" indicates that the organization far exceeded the minimum requirements for accreditation and that the independent DMAP Board found no opportunities for the organization to improve its responses to the required standards.
“We are pleased to have Discover Puerto Rico join our distinguished group of professionals,” said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community.”
"By achieving DMAP accreditation, Discover Puerto Rico has demonstrated that they have developed strategies for the direction of their destination and the policies and procedures to safeguard the use of public dollars,” said Maura Allen Gast, FCDME, executive director at Visit Irving.
The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with many mandatory and voluntary standards that span across various performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. The standards cover nearly all aspects, of destination organizations' management and marketing, including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development, and research. Discover Puerto Rico joins the ranks of over 200 destination organizations that have obtained DMAP recognition.
“What an honor it is to receive the prestigious DMAP accreditation by Destinations International. Discover Puerto Rico prides itself on innovative and collaborative efforts to position our diverse and unique island as a premier destination, with honesty and integrity as key pillars of our values as an organization. We look forward to continuing our work, fueled by passion, as we write a bold comeback story for our island and the tourism industry,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
Discover Puerto Rico was formed in 2018 with a mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The innovative efforts of the DMO propelled the island towards a record-breaking year in 2019 in terms of passenger arrivals and lodging revenue. Puerto Rico continues to be recognized for efforts centered on safeguarding human health safety, as the first U.S. destination to join the WTTC’s Safe Travels global protocols and stamp program.
