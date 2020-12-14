In order to create new content that educates potential visitors about the Island in an entertaining way, sparking inspiration and trip ideas for future visits, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico, launched a new video series, “Sounds like Puerto Rico.” The series takes viewers on a journey to understand Puerto Rican sounds and lingo.
The series launched yesterday, and covers a variety of topics, including nature, music, culture, history and coffee. The first episode is titled, “Coquí in the Rainforest,” - one of five total episodes in the series. The other episodes include, “¡Vamos a surfear!,” “Café, por favor,” “Birds in Paradise,” and “Métele dembow.” This series will ignite desires to learn new skills, pursue new hobbies and try new activities.
Discover Puerto Rico hosts, José Arana and Davelyn Tardi, take viewers on a journey to discover unique sounds and words to make their trip to Puerto Rico complete. Together with locals they reveal the meaning behind words and how to properly use them, experiencing the true sounds of the island.
“The timing was ideal for us to venture into a production of narrative content, to keep Puerto Rico top of mind for future consumers. We infuse each episode with the element of sound and show niches in the Island that many would love to learn about. Many tourists are eager to learn the language of the places they visit, so we combined Puerto Rican lingo that distinguishes us from other Latin American countries, with the natural sounds of the Island. In each episode you will learn the origin of different words, and the correct way to use them,” explained Jean-Paul Polo, Director of Creative Strategy for Discover Puerto Rico.
The episodes were produced, directed and hosted by Discover Puerto Rico’s in-house staff. The team worked collaboratively with private small businesses, non-governmental NPOs, state government agencies, federal agencies and local celebrities. Nine municipalities were highlighted including, Isabela, Rincón, Utuado, Manatí, Río Grande, Luquillo, San Juan, Arecibo, and Jayuya.
“We are proud of this series where consumers can learn more about our beautiful Island through our sounds and language. While we aren’t encouraging immediate travel, we still want consumers to feel Puerto Rico in their soul, experience the sounds our Island, and make plans to visit when the time is right,”saidBrad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
The “Sounds like Puerto Rico” series will be shared on Discover Puerto Rico’s website, YouTube channel, and social media channels. Remaining episodes will launch through the coming month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.