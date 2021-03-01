With a commitment to lead a successful recovery in the meetings, incentive, conventions and event (MICE) segment, Discover Puerto Rico has developed a series of meeting planner roundtables to educate the partners of the island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) about client trends and perspectives related to booking live events in the future.
These roundtables also provide insight on the state of the meetings industry, direct from planners across all market segments (association, corporate, incentive, pharma, financial, third parties), through casual and meaningful conversations.
During the first roundtable that was held virtually on February 2, meeting planners from leading markets, including New York, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas, discussed the importance of prioritizing hybrid events for the near future, as it creates opportunities for a wider audience to attend and allows companies to start engaging with the attendees before in-person meetings resume.
Currently, most companies are creating budgets for hybrid meetings for 2021, as many have still travel restrictions for in-person meetings. Once the industry is ready, looking forward, convention centers will be an asset to planners, as they have the space to provide options for socially distanced in-person meetings.
“We are certain that giving our hotel and DMC partners more knowledge on the future of live events from 2021 and beyond, will assist with a successful recovery in the MICE segment, which at the same time impacts the tourism economy as a whole. Discover Puerto Rico is working relentlessly to move the Island’s meeting industry forward,” said Ed Carey, Chief Sales Officer of the DMO.
There will be a series of roundtables in the upcoming months, focusing on specific market segments: Third Party Planners (March 9), Luxury & Incentive Market (April 6), Convention Centers & City Wide (May 4), and Pharma, Life Science and Medical Associations (June 1). These roundtables are open to local hotels and DMCs; for more information on how to register, contact Rita López, National Sales Director of Discover Puerto Rico at rita.lopez@discoverpuertorico.com.
The partners from Castillo Tours greatly appreciated the content during the first roundtable.
“Being able to hear directly from the source, our clients and meeting planners, was a fantastic way to assist all of us in preparing an action plan for the coming months. Connecting virtually with top industry movers and shakers on this platform was refreshing and eye opening. Learning about their travel bans, contracting do's and don’ts, and learning from their experiences while working during this uncertain time was my event highlight. Although we all heard 2021 will still be challenging, we have a stronger 2022 to look forward to,” said Emmy Carrasquillo, Director of Group Sales of Castillo Tours.
Also, the Director of Sales from La Concha Resort, Luz González, said: "The questions for the panel were excellent and they provoked genuine responses, exactly what we need to hear in order to keep positioning our destination as a top choice for our clients. The webinar was structured and the dynamic of the group was terrific, I enjoyed the energy and positive tone well-kept in the conversation by the Discover Puerto Rico team, considering this group of professionals are still going through a lot of uncertainty handling future event planning."
