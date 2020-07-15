Discover Puerto Rico assured that, since June 11—when it was announced that the official opening of Puerto Rico for external tourism would be July 15—they have been informing and educating potential travelers, travel advisers, meeting planners and the media of communication on arrival protocols at the airport, once this information was made available by Aerostar, the P.R. Department of Health, and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC).

According to the island's destination marketing organization (DMO), in the last four weeks the travel notice on the website has received more than 300,000 visits. The average time people spend on the travel notice page is more than eight minutes, indicating that consumers are carefully reading the information.

In addition, arrival protocols at the airport and health and safety guidelines have been communicated through public relations efforts, which had extensive media coverage, obtaining 203 publications in media such as Forbes, Travel + Leisure, The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler, among others, generating more than 1.5 million impressions with an earned media value of more than $30 million.

The entity assured that the strict health and safety guidelines of the destination have been communicated extensively through the media and social networks.

Last March, Discover Puerto Rico developed and published a robust travel notice on www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com, which is constantly updated to reflect public policies, general destination information and what travelers can expect once they arrive.

The DMO clarified that it doesn't establish public policy. Rather, its role is based on communicating and educating consumers about the new guidelines, mandates and protocols of the island, to safeguard the health and safety of visitors and residents.

Discover Puerto Rico has worked closely with Aerostar and the PRTC to ensure accuracy in the message, but does not develop or control the passenger entry process.

The information and the corresponding link to the digital platform www.travelsafe.pr.gov, created by the local Health Department, to improve the passenger review process and contact tracking functions have been included in Discover Puerto Rico's travel notice.