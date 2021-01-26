Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), JetBlue and San Juan Marriott invite travelers to pick a week of 2021 and block their calendars to vacation in Puerto Rico and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win round-trip travel certificates and lodging to Puerto Rico.
Studies show that taking the simple first step of blocking the time for a future vacation will increase chances of following through with plans, while also increasing happiness levels.
Starting today on National Plan for Vacation Day, through February 10, travelers are encouraged to simply block time off for an upcoming trip. Participants itching for an escape to Puerto Rico can then enter the sweepstakes by following three easy steps after reading the official rules:
- Pick a week in 2021 to block on a digital calendar as vacation
- Include “Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico” as the subject line
- Include Vacation@DiscoverPuertoRico.com as a participant on the calendar entry and press send
Three (3) Grand Prize winners will be selected to win two roundtrip JetBlue travel certificates to Puerto Rico (not inclusive of government taxes and fees), plus a 6 day/5 night stay at the San Juan Marriott, one of the beachside resorts in the heart of Condado, with easy access to explore the city or spend time on the beach. Additionally, one hundred (100) participants will receive a goodie bag with travel swag to use once they take a vacation.
“Puerto Rico is a great option for travelers seeking warm temperatures, rich history, abundant natural attractions, delectable cuisine and an international flair,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “The Island is an ideal place to visit when responsible travelers are ready, given the prioritization of health and safety measures and entry requirements in place to ensure a safe vacation.”
“As the largest airline in Puerto Rico, we’re excited to launch a partnership with Discover Puerto Rico encouraging travelers to choose days for a future vacation to the island,” said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. “With so much pent up travel demand, we look forward to welcoming customers whenever they are ready to Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico, knowing they can count on us to deliver a safe travel experience and an award-winning service.”
For more information about Puerto Rico and travel inspiration, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.
