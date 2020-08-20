Direct Relief announced that the non-profit entity has committed over three million dollars in Puerto Rico during the past five months due to the emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In our continuous commitment to facilitate medical access in Puerto Rico to those most in need, and even more so in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Direct Relief invested over $3 million throughout the island, thus facilitating access to the health of all Puerto Ricans”, said Ivonne Rodríguez Wiewall, executive advisor for Puerto Rico at Direct Relief.
Among the main actions by the entity are:
• Granting of $900,000 in cash subsidies to 18 health centers with federal qualification in Puerto Rico, each of the centers received the amount of $50,000.
• Granting of $250,000 in cash to 15 health centers to administer COVID tests in nursing homes located in their communities throughout the island.
• Donation of over $1MM in grants to 16 primary health centers throughout the island for the implementation of Telehealth platforms to make health services accessible during social distancing.
• Donation of essential medical equipment for Hospital H.U.R.R.A. in Bayamón, Trauma Center, University Pediatric Hospital and Buen Samaritano Hospital. Equipment includes: mechanical ventilators, portable X-ray machines, video laryngoscopes, hemodynamic Cheetah monitors, blood pressure gas analyzers, operating room lamps, tents and medications for intensive care units, PAPRs, among others.
• Donation of $22,000 to the Ponce Medical School Foundation for the acquisition of molecular tests to detect SARS-Co2 (COVID).
• Donation of 20 medical tents in various parts of the island for testing first responders.
• Donation of 53 tents for triage and screening of suspected COVID patients to FQHCs across the island
• Paying for transportation for medical appointments of kidney and cancer patients, to receive dialysis and chemotherapy through Var Med Transport and Uber Health. This initiative has impacted 30 patients, making 548 individual trips.
• Personal protective equipment for primary health centers, free clinics and hospitals valued at $180,000.
• In preparation for the hurricane season, Direct Relief has placed Hurricane Preparedness Packs in 14 municipalities, which include among others, essential medications to treat chronic conditions during the emergency.
