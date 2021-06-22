The Labor Development Program (LDP) of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym) will host a Recruitment Fair in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (ASORE, Spanish acronym) and the Department of Labor and Human Resources.
The event will be held next Tuesday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. The registration is available online at: www.ddec.pr.gov/eventos.
DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre Miranda informed that there will be more than 4,000 job positions available in the restaurant industry.
"There are several job opportunities in the restaurant industry today. There are places available at all levels and areas of the business. From distribution, to customer service and management. This recruitment fair sponsored by the DDEC's LDP represents a great opportunity for both employers and the working class to be able to insert themselves into the world of work. Our commitment is to contribute to the standardization process in a safe, effective and fair way. One way to contribute to strengthening the economy is through job creation," ASORE President José E. Vázquez-Barquet stated.
Jenny Mar Cañón Feliciano, executive director of the LDP, reported that the funds from the Rapid Response Service of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) allow to hold Recruitment Fairs to meet the needs of different industries. She explained that the selected candidates will be awarded the Health Certificate free of charge, with the proof required by the employers who will be recruiting at the time.
In addition, she stated that all interested persons must bring the following documents: copy(ies) of the updated resume, photo identification (passport, driver's license, State ID card, or electoral card), birth certificate, social security, 2x2 photos, criminal record, and an active bank account for direct deposits. Participants must bring original documents and sufficient copies to be delivered to the employers.
"This recruiting fair joins the efforts that we have been supporting together to different industries. We encourage you to attend it and evaluate the different job opportunities available and the benefits and incentives that employers are offering," said Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera Santiago.
The president of ASORE detailed the available positions: customer service, cooks, waiters, managerial and supervisory positions, technical services, administrative staff, financial analysts, accounting, among others.
The restaurants participating in the Recruitment Fair are: All Around Consultants, Antonino's Pizza, Barrachina Restaurant, Buns Burger, Casa Mofongo, Cayo Caribe, Chillis, Church's, El Mesón Sandwiches, El Yunque Treehouse Restaurant, Ichiban, IHop, José Santiago Inc., KFC, Katrina Restaurant, Longhorn, McDonald's, Mendez & Co., Olive Garden, PF Changs, Piu Bello Gelato, Pizza Hut, Pollo Tropical, Popeye's, Red Lobster, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Subway, Sweet & Fit Temptations, Taco Bell, The Sand and the Sea, and Wendy's.
Parking will be free of cost for attendees. The use of masks will be required at all times. For more information and registration, visit www.ddec.pr.gov/eventos.
