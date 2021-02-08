The designated secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, Spanish acronym), Edan Rivera Rodríguez, signed order 2021-001 to relax the regulations and measures that have affected the dynamics for condominium residents as a result of COVID-19. The order goes into effect today, February 8.
Within the new measures established by DACO, the suspension of services for non-payment of drinking water and electricity in an apartment that constitutes the main home of a holder or resident will be prohibited.
Rivera also said that there will be a conditional authorization to hold face-to-face assemblies.
"The activity should be scheduled to take place in an open space, large enough for all holders with the right to vote to attend, respecting physical distancing and the safety protocols implemented by the Department of Health," he affirmed.
Rivera underscored that the space cannot be used for social purposes and that virtual meetings should be considered the first option.
While for common areas for recreational purposes, such as parks, swimming pools, basketball courts and gyms, the new order allows their opening and use following the precautionary measures of health and hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.
Pools and gyms may be used up to 50 percent of their capacity, within the hours allowed for private operations, but the consumption of alcoholic beverages in these premises is prohibited. In the case of gyms, their opening is conditional on establishing adequate supervision to ensure faithful compliance with the guidelines.
Clubhouses, however, shall remain closed.
Rivera explained that the boards of directors of each condominium must issue and notify, clearly and appropriately, the guidelines that the owners will have to follow for the use of common recreational areas.
