Raul Castro, right, raises the hand of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel after Diaz-Canel was elected First Secretary of the Communist Party at the closing session of Cuban Communist Party's 8th Congress at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Monday, April 19, 2021. As Cuban President and the Communist Party leader, he replaces his mentor Raul Castro, sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution. >Ariel Ley Royero/ACN via AP