The Cuba Solidarity Committee (CSC) in Puerto Rico has sent more than 275,000 syringes to inoculate the Cuban population against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
"To the extent that efforts are made to help the Cuban people to have syringes, masks, gloves and other necessary instruments to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 with their vaccines Abdala and Soberana 02," CSC President Milagros Rivera stated.
The social activist said that although the efforts led by the CSC and the Juan Rius Rivera Brigade have been successful, they hope to redouble them to reach at least 500,000 syringes, as part of the campaign of the Continental Network of Solidarity with Cuba, which has already delivered more than 5 million.
During a meeting held this Sunday, they discussed how to make Puerto Rico reach the goal of sending half a million syringes to Cuba, in addition to other sanitary implements, and how the rest of the organizations could contribute. In this sense, she suggested that people interested in contributing cash to purchase syringes in a third country contact the CSC, as it is the only way to overcome the U.S.-imposed blockade on the Communist country.
Rivera exhorted fraternal organizations and individuals interested in supporting this campaign from Puerto Rico to write to the CSC at solidarityprcu@gmail.com, from where the aid will be coordinated in conjunction with the Continental Campaign of the 10 Million Syringes for Cuba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.