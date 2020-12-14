With the U.S. government’s emergency approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, and the beginning of shipments from the U.S. to the states and territories this past weekend, vaccinations should begin in Puerto Rico this week.
The island is expected to receive an initial 205,000 doses this week, with 65 hospitals islandwide on the list to accept the initial delivery and begin vaccinations with health professionals.
The Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) is in charge of the logistics and expedited distribution of the vaccines on the island.
According to the plan outlined by government officials, the vaccine will be administered to the public in phases. First in line will be health professionals, such as those working in hospitals and emergency response personnel; people living in nursing homes and the like.
Next up will be police officers, emergency responders, employees of the Education Department and essential workers, such as those working in food service, public transportation, and the energy and agriculture sectors.
Third on the list will be individuals with chronic diseases, respiratory problems, heart conditions and kidney patients, among others.
The general population comprises those fourth on the list. These are individuals 16 and older who are deemed healthy and without pre-existing conditions. The last phase of vaccination is expected to be extended through the summer months.
PRNG Adjutant Gen. José Reyes told reporters that Puerto Rico has five special refrigerators to store the vaccine, with each refrigerator able to store 300,000 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius.
According to the New York Times, the United States has initially ordered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for 15 percent of the national population. By contrast, Canada has ordered vaccines for 100 percent of its residents and Great Britain 30 percent. The three countries are ordering from other companies that are developing their own vaccines.
