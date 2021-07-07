Before starting the school year this August with in-person classes, a platform that validates COVID-19 vaccination cards must be available. Digheontech, a tech company, was selected to develop this digital tool.

Enrique A. Völckers Nin, chief innovation & information officer (CIO) of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), explained that the contract amounts to $650,000. Once signed, implementing this system should take between two and three weeks, he said. The agreement is currently under evaluation by the local Health Department and the Office of Management and Budget

The contract stipulates the maintenance of the platform for one year and the transfer of knowledge to the PRITS staff. Plus, the company must be available to solve any problem and/or update that the platform presents.

"Once both agencies give the green light, the contract is generated and the implementation work begins, which I understand should be ready before classes start in August," Völckers told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Selection Process

The official explained the company's selection process and assured that it was a "fair and transparent" mechanism, while denying that he has any kind of employment relationship with the president of the selected company, Anthony Rivera.

"This person is not my advisor and never has been. He does not work for PRITS, nor has he been present at meetings held in my office," Völckers affirmed.

Regarding the process of submitting proposals, he said that seven companies participated, of which three were chosen as finalists.

He added that the selected companies had to make a face-to-face presentations, and according to the performance, price and execution time in the platform's implementation, a team of professionals from PRITS selected Digheontech.

As for the platform's operation, Völckers assured that to validate if an individual has been vaccinated, the tool will work directly with the Health Department's main vaccination system.

"Once the data is entered into the Health Department's system, it immediately appears on the platform. The idea is that everyone who owns a smartphone can download the application, as is the case today with the virtual driver's license. It is a virtual vaccination record," he explained.

In the case of people who do not own a smartphone, other alternatives are under development, such as a physical ID that evidences that the person has received the COVID-19 vaccine.