2020 will certainly be a year for the history books. Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most citizens of the world faced abrupt changes in their day-to-day activities in a highly unorthodox year, characterized by loss and uncertainty.
Puerto Rico was no exception. Since mid-March, Gov. Wanda Vázquez has issued a series of executive orders aimed at mitigating COVID-19 infections, with the most recent EO 2020-087 stepping back advances for the private sector and imposing more restrictions on citizens and businesses.
It is no surprise, then, that both "coronavirus" and "unemployment" were among the top five search queries made by the island's residents on Google throughout the year. Other prominent search trends include "PUA," the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance offered by the federal government as the U.S. mainland's economy started to grapple with the ever-increasing contagion.
In the "how to" category, Puerto Rico residents searched how to request unemployment benefits, including the PUA, and the Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP). They also searched how to make their own masks, whose use is government-mandated, and how to make their own hand sanitizers. At the beginning of the pandemic, especially, citizens were warned of a probable scarcity in the latter two products.
Apart from the pandemic and its economic impact, the island was also overcome by other events, such as the seismic activities that devastated the southwestern region last January. Other top events searched in Google Puerto Rico were the U.S. presidential elections and the Sahara dust cloud, the latter of which made the island look like a location for a post-apocalyptic movie along the likes of the Mad Max franchise.
But the year wasn't only defined by COVID-19, the general elections, and natural disasters or atmospheric events. Below are the top search queries in Google Puerto Rico, by category:
2020 Trends
These are the top 10 people, agencies, apps, and events looked up throughout the year, in descending order: coronavirus, NBA (National Basketball Association), the Puerto Rico State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym), the late basketball hall-of-famer Kobe Bryant, unemployment, Google Classroom, the aforementioned earthquakes, the U.S. presidential election, Zoom, and the 2020 Caribbean Series.
COVID-19 in Puerto Rico
In descending order, these are the most searched-for issues concerning the pandemic on the island: the PUA, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus tips, "haz los cinco" (a prevention/mitigation campaign), economic stimulus payments, pickpocket oil (also known as thieves oil), coronavirus map, curfew in Puerto Rico, and "coronavirus, what is it?"
The Year's Events
Puerto Rico residents were especially interested in these events: the pandemic, the earthquakes, the U.S. elections, the leap year, Beirut (presumably, the explosion), Tropical Storm Laura, the 2020 Census, meteorite sightings, and the Sahara dust cloud.
Top Faces of the Year
Politicians and candidates reigned among the most searched-for characters by Puerto Rico residents. These were:
- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden
- U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
- North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, who was falsely rumored to be death earlier this year
- Manuel Natal, candidate for San Juan City Hall under the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials)
- Néstor Alonso, who resigned from the House of Representatives after a federal arrest
- Ada Monzón, a meteorologist and public figure
- Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri, gubernatorial hopeful under the Popular Democratic Party (PDP)
- Nelson del Valle, another legislator arrested by federal authorities
- Marisol Caldero, a Puerto Rican actress and singer
- Alexandra Lúgaro, gubernatorial candidate under the MVC
Puerto Rican Personalities
The last seven personalities listed above were also featured in the top-10 list of the Puerto Ricans who were more looked up on the search engine. The others were: former Gov. Carlos Romero Barceló, who fell ill but recovered recently; Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi, and gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP).
Those Who Left Us
Throughout the year, Puerto Rico residents have mourned the loss of loved ones. Per Google Puerto Rico's findings, the island also mourned or were curious about the passing of celebrities who were highly influential in their respective fields.
The most looked-up deceased celebrities or figures were: Kobe Bryant; Glee actress Naya Rivera; Chadwick Boseman, of 'Black Panther' fame; Pinky Curvy, a local "influencer" who was accused of being part of a drug cartel; George Floyd, the Black American whose death prompted numerous protests for racial justice in the U.S. mainland, with some local support; actress and model Kelly Preston; Logan Williams, who appeared on CW's "The Flash;" legendary Argentine football player Diego Maradona; iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen, and Anthony Galindo, a Venezuelan singer, model and entertainer.
Sports
Under this category, the island’s residents looked up events, teams, and players. These were: the NBA, the 2020 Caribbean Series, Roberto Clemente, the U.S. Open, the date for the 2020 Super Bowl, the Champions League, “La Liga,” Miami Heat, and the 2020 MLB Playoffs.
Entertainment
2020 hasn’t been only about losses. With stay-at-home orders in place, Puerto Rico residents have also been invested in entertainment media. The most searched-for movies, “telenovelas” and t.v. series were: 365 Dni, Hercai, Cobra Kai, Parasite, Mulan, Umbrella Academy, Birds of Prey, Élite, The Witcher, and The Last Dance.
How To… ?
This year came with a lot of questions. Apart from the aforementioned examples, Puerto Rico residents were also quizzical about the following:
- How to make a homemade cloth mask?
- How to vote?
- How to make homemade hand sanitizer?
- How to request the PUA?
- How to cook mofongo?
- How to cook Chinese (fried) rice?
- How to request unemployment?
- How to renew my driver’s license online?
- How to tell if I’m pregnant?
With 2021 right around the corner, these curated lists of most popular search trends may provide insight into life in Puerto Rico throughout this highly unusual -and memorable- year, particularly residents’ concerns for their health and financial security.
