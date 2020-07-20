Elite Manufacturing Group announced that the first virus disinfection booth is already available in Puerto Rico, taking into account the parameters established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“In the search to help our small and medium businesses to provide security measures to their customers against COVID-19, we have developed SaniCabin, a unit that adheres to each and every one of the recommendations established by the CDC to minimize the risk of contagion in public places. The system is a fully automated one that allows the user to complete the disinfection process in less than five seconds," said Natalia Rivera, a company spokesperson.
The development of this disinfection system was based on designs and platforms tested in the U.S. mainland. SaniCabin is distributed on the island exclusively by Puerto Rican company Safety Zone LLC. It uses a virucidal water-based solution—with the additional option of ultraviolet light emissions—and has the ability to disinfect each and every user exposed surface, including shoe soles.
Studies have shown that ultraviolet rays are effective in destroying the genetic material of multiple microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria, preventing their replication. New York City, at the time the epicenter of the pandemic stateside, installed ultraviolet light systems in train tunnels and other places with high traffic of people.
SaniCabin is designed and manufactured in Puerto Rico "by the hands of skilled Puerto Rican workers, and comes to join the prevention measures against the virus that little by little will allow society to recover a degree of normality in its activities," Rivera said.
